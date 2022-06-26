WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (06 June - 19 June 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the Omicron Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 continues to be the dominant variant circulating variant, accounting for nearly reported cases between 17 May and 17 June 2022. By 19th June 2022, in the southeast Asia region, there has been a 46% increase in reported COVID-19 cases (WHO)

In Bangladesh, similar rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed in June 2022 with a steady rise in the national COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR). By 20th June, national TPR stands at 15% compared to 0.8% reported by end of May 2022. These numbers must be interpreted in the context of reduced testing rates.

In Cox’s Bazar, the overall testing rate remains below the 1 test/1000 people/week. Despite this, there was a mild rise in TPR in the host community- from 1.0% in Epidemiology week 21-22 compared to 5.4% this reporting period. Since Epi week 21-22, TPR in the camp has generally remained under 0.5%. However, based on observations from past surges in infection, unless prevention efforts are scaled up, the camp TPR may in due course - reflecting the trend in the host community.