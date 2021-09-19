Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (06 - 12 September 2021)
Situation Overview
Cox’s Bazar District:
Host Community -
A total of 204 COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the district during 06- 12 September 2021. Currently, a total of 7,072 contacts are in-home quarantine as of 12 September 2021.
FDMN/ Rohingya Refugees -
During 06- 12 September 2021, a total of 53 COVID-19 cases were reported. Presently, 83 contacts are in-home quarantine in the camps and 41 in facility quarantine as of 12 September 2021.