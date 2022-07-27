WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (04 July – 17 July 2022)

Situation Overview:

The Omicron Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 remains dominant variant accounting most (95.4%) of the cases in the current wave of infection.

The South-East Asia Region has been reporting an increasing trend in cases since early June, with over 173 000 new cases reported as of 17th July 22, a 5% increase as compared to the previous week. (WHO1)

Nationally, Test Positivity rate had declined to 9.8% by this reporting period.

In Cox’s Bazar, the testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week. In the host community, TPR has risen from 10.4% to 14.4% in this reporting period. Similarly, TPR among the refugees rose from 3.4% to 8.8%. Like past disease patterns, most of the cases are mild cases, with no deaths reported in Cox’s Bazar since this resurgence.