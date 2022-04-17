Bangladesh + 1 more

WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (04 - 10 April 2022)

Rohingya refugees

  • Deaths: no suspected or confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)

  • Low level of transmission- 01 new case of AWD was recorded in Epi-week 14,
  • A total of 58 confirmed AWD cases - 66% Rohingya,

Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring

  • COVID-19 vaccination: Campaign for the drop out/left out and due Rohingya refugees who are above 18 years planned for 07-12 May 2022 for an estimated target of 116,289 beneficiaries.
  • Resource Availability: The Health Sector has developed a simplified tool and shared it with the partners to submit information on funding status by 20 April 2022, COB.

Essential Health Services

  • Cumulative total of 482,367 outpatient consultations in March 2022.
  • Maternal Mortality:
    ➢ As of Epi-week 14, a total of 16 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. MPMSR was conducted.
  • Four (04) suspected maternal/WRA (12-49 years) deaths were recorded in Epi- week 13
  • Scabies: 34% of the total 8355 skin infections were scabies cases as reported in Epi-week 13
    ➢ over 100 healthcare workers from Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas were trained on the clinical case management of scabies. CHWs continue providing scabies prevention Scabies/ skin diseases.

Infection Prevention and Control

  • The 1st quarterly IPC supportive supervision of 2022 for all functional SARI ITCs was completed.

Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 04 – 10 Apr 2022:

  • Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19. Noted a decline in suspected COVID-19 cases at the community level.

