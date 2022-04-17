Bangladesh + 1 more
WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (04 - 10 April 2022)
Rohingya refugees
- Deaths: no suspected or confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)
- Low level of transmission- 01 new case of AWD was recorded in Epi-week 14,
- A total of 58 confirmed AWD cases - 66% Rohingya,
Coordination, Planning, and Monitoring
- COVID-19 vaccination: Campaign for the drop out/left out and due Rohingya refugees who are above 18 years planned for 07-12 May 2022 for an estimated target of 116,289 beneficiaries.
- Resource Availability: The Health Sector has developed a simplified tool and shared it with the partners to submit information on funding status by 20 April 2022, COB.
Essential Health Services
- Cumulative total of 482,367 outpatient consultations in March 2022.
- Maternal Mortality:
➢ As of Epi-week 14, a total of 16 confirmed maternal deaths were reported. MPMSR was conducted.
- Four (04) suspected maternal/WRA (12-49 years) deaths were recorded in Epi- week 13
- Scabies: 34% of the total 8355 skin infections were scabies cases as reported in Epi-week 13
➢ over 100 healthcare workers from Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas were trained on the clinical case management of scabies. CHWs continue providing scabies prevention Scabies/ skin diseases.
Infection Prevention and Control
- The 1st quarterly IPC supportive supervision of 2022 for all functional SARI ITCs was completed.
Community Health Working Group (CHWG) partners’ update on COVID-19 for the period of 04 – 10 Apr 2022:
- Community Health Workers continue with routine household visits and sensitization on COVID-19. Noted a decline in suspected COVID-19 cases at the community level.