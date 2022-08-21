WHO Bangladesh: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update (01 - 14 August 2022)

Situation Overview:

Globally, the number of weekly cases decreased by 24% during the Epi-week of 8 to 14 August 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 5.4 million new cases reported (WHO). In the South-East Asia Region, new weekly reported cases declined by 11% decline in this reporting week compared to the previous week. (WHO)

Nationally, the average weekly TPR during this surge has decreased from a maximum of 16.6% in Epi-week 27 to 4.5% in Epi-week 32.

As of 14 August 2022, over 76%, 71%, and 26% of the total population have received 1st, full primary, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine respectively.

In Cox’s Bazar, the testing rate remained at less than 1 test/1000 people/week. In the host community, TPR decreased to 11.4% in this reporting period (week 31-32) from 13.9% in the preceding reporting period (week 29-30). Similarly, TPR among the refugees1 decreased from 12.5% to 9.6% in this reporting period. This is similar to past trends where TPR in refugee camps lags behind the host community by 2-3 weeks.