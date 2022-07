Cox’s Bazar health-sector teams fight seasonal dengue upsurges in Rohingya Displacement camps.

Dengue upsurges strike the region every year. In 2022, the health sector has implemented rapid response measures to improve outcomes.

• Zero dengue deaths in 2022

• Dengue referral pathway finalized

• 480 Rapid Diagnostic Tests supplied

• Ten dedicated isolation beds added

• Rapid Risk Assessment complete

• Case training underway

• WASH engagement underway

• Additional CHWs deployed