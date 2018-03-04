What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin, February 28, 2018 [EN/BN]

BBC Media Action, Internews, and Translators Without Borders are working together to collect and collate feedback from communities affected by the Rohingya crisis. This summary aims to provide a snapshot of feedback received from Rohingya and host communities, to assist sectors to better plan and implement relief activities with communities’ needs and preferences in mind.

This information has been collected through conversations with affected individuals, community focus group discussions and live radio phone-in programmes on Bangladesh Betar and Radio Naf.

The work is being delivered in partnership with IOM, the UN migration agency, and is funded by the UK Department for International Development.

Rumour Tracking

In a humanitarian crisis, rumours are rampant and can have harmful effects. This is why Internews has developed a Rumour Tracking-methodology, which has previously been implemented during the Ebolaresponse in Liberia, after the Ghorka earthquake in Nepal, after hurricane Matthew in Haiti and as part of the Mediterranean Refugee response. In the Rohingya response, our rumour tracking is part of the wider efforts of the consortium with Translators without Borders (TWB) and BBC Media Action, to collect and respond to feedback across sectors and agencies and as such put the communities at the heart of the humanitarian efforts. The rumours will be collected through teams of community correspondents from the Rohingya community, and a network of agencies with field staff. To make sure we’re not just detracting information, the rumours will also be turned into audio-programmes in Rohingya, shared across the camps through speakers, listener groups and maybe… you?

If you would like to be part of the Rumour Tracking project, get in touch with the Internews Project Lead:

Viviane Lucia Fluck, vfluck@internews.org