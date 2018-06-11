What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #5, June 04, 2018 [EN/BN]

BBC Media Action, Internews, and Translators without Borders are working together to collect and collate feedback from communities affected by the Rohingya crisis. This summary aims to provide a snapshot of feedback received from Rohingya and host communities, to assist sectors to better plan and implement relief activities with communities’ needs and preferences in mind.

The information in this edition includes insights from local Cox’s Bazar newspapers; as well as information collected through conversations with affected individuals, community focus group discussions and live radio phone-in programmes on Bangladesh Betar and Radio Naf, which are supported by UNICEF.

The work is being delivered in partnership with IOM, the UN migration agency, and is funded by the UK Department for International Development.

It’s Not as Easy as 1, 2, 3…Rohingya and other regional numeral systems

Numbers can be a source of misunderstanding when communicating with the Rohingya community. Though the names of numbers in the Rohingya language may sound similar to Chittagonian and Bangla, their system of counting is quite different. Whereas most languages use a numeral system based on the number 10 (decimal system), they instead use a complex system combining both base 10 (decimal) and base 20 (vigesimal) numeral systems.

Lost? Let me explain.

In English, the word for ‘six tens’ is sixty. To indicate the numbers 61 to 69, you add single digit numbers to sixty. When you come to sixty plus ten, you switch to seventy (that is ‘seven tens’). The pattern then repeats.

This is the same in most Indic languages, including Bangla and Chittagonian. Though each number from 0 to 100 may sound like arbitrary and unique words in these languages, they do in fact follow a system of prefixes and suffixes based on the number 10. The word for 68 in Bangla is aatshotti and the word for 78 is aataththor. The aat- prefix denotes the number eight, and the suffixes ‑shotti and ‑aththor are for sixty and seventy, respectively.

However, in Rohingya, the base 20 numeral system makes counting more complicated.

Up to the number 19, Rohingya communities count their numbers similarly to Bangla or Chittagonian speakers as you will see in the table on the right hand side. However, from 20 onwards, they use a base 20 counting system. For example, the number 25 is ekkuri-faas, or in English, ‘one times twenty plus five’. The number 68 is thin-kuri-aashto, or ‘three-twenties (plus) eight’. Number 80 is sair-kuri, or ‘four twenties’.

Though this may seem unusual, Rohingya is not unique in using a mixed decimalvigesimal system. Throughout history, different populations have used numbering systems based on different numbers. Anyone that sat through a French class knows the pain of saying the number 99 (quatre-vingtdix-neuf), which when translated to English is ‘four-twenty-ten-nine’. The decimal system is not (and has never been) the only way of counting.

However, the Rohingya community is increasingly adopting a Bangla-influenced decimal numeral system, both amongst the registered refugees and the new arrivals.

Education level, which is largely influenced by gender and age in the Rohingya community, determines which numbering system is used. Men, particularly those with access to formal education or any form of trade, will more likely use the decimal system. The above-mentioned mixed numeral system is still used by the less-educated groups within the Rohingya community, often older people, women, and those from rural areas.