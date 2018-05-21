What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #4, May 16, 2018 [EN/BN]

Listener group feedback shows how the concerns among the Rohingya community are shifting over time. Trends suggest that good progress has been made in some areas, with concerns such as health issues related to mothers and children reducing over time, while there are other topics – for example safety and security – that appear to be of growing concern to the community.

An analysis of feedback from radio listener groups shows how concerns amongst Rohingya people have changed over time, from mid December 2017 until the end of March 2018. Listener groups meet weekly to listen to Bangladesh Betar’s Begunnor Lai or Radio Naf’s Shishur Hashi programmes. The group facilitators collect feedback about the listeners’ current needs, priorities and concerns.

Analysis of the main concerns raised in these listener groups shows some interesting trends in how the Rohingya community’s worries have shifted over time