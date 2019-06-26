What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #24 (June 19, 2019) [EN/BN]

Concerns & rumours: Relocation, repatriation and ID cards

While the majority of concerns raised by Rohingya people over the past few months have continued to be about WASH, access to relief items and issues connected to cooking, a growing minority of concerns are being raised in recent months related to relocation, repatriation and joint registration ID cards. Data shows that Rohingya people spontaneously mentioned concerns about relocation to Bhashanchar and repatriation to Myanmar in 10% of listener group discussions between November 2018 and March 2019 (n=330 groups, 5,400 participants of which 4,093 men and 1,307 women). Most of the groups raising the issue were from camp 19. People also talked about rumours related to relocation, repatriation and joint registration ID cards, with almost all of the rumours reported coming from camp 24.