What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #19 (06 February 2019) [EN/BN]

Rohingya people concerned about safety and security

The congestion in the camps has evolved into a safety and security concern. Recent feedback from camp residents has detailed numerous concerns over safety issues at night and conflicts over resource and facility use. In one quarter of listener group sessions analysed, safety and security issues were a key topic of discussion. Safety and security issues appear to be a particular concern for residents of camps 24 (Leda) and 25 (Ali Khali), who complained about the lack of 24-hour security.