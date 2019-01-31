What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #18 (30 January 2019) [EN/BN]

Ration cards and water issues top the list of concerns

Source: Feedback collected by IOM between May and November 2018 from 12,373 Rohingya people in camps 8W, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24 supplemented by qualitative data from weekly focus group discussions conducted by BBC Media Action in camps 1E, 18 and 24.

Feedback collected between December 17 and 22 by 20 Internews community correspondents and one feedback manager using KoBo Collect app in camps 1E, 1W, 2E, 2W, 3, 4 and 4-extension. In total, 195 interactions have been analysed to present the concerns and questions of the Rohingya community of which 82 feedback related to WASH facilities.

Recent community feedback data suggests that the supply of physical relief items is still the main concern among Rohingya people. Concerns about relief peaked in September (52% of the feedback given was on this topic). While relief concerns declined slightly in November (42%), this topic remains the primary subject of feedback amongst refugees.