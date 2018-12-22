What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #17 (17 December 2018) [EN/BN]

Winter woes in the camps

Winter (sheeth haal) in the northern parts of South Asia is typically welcomed as a comfortable season, a respite from the scorching heat and monsoonal rains. The cool weather starts in late November and ends in mid-February, though there are of course regional variations. Cox’s Bazar, being further south and on the ocean, has a less pronounced winter season. However, though daytime temperatures are usually comfortably warm, nights can be quite chilly (thanda), particularly in the hilly areas of the camps.

Winter in South Asia also means the beginning of the dry season (udeen hal), which lasts from December to April. The dry season is particularly troublesome during the colder months because the dry air, dust, and colder nights lead to respiratory issues (niyash tainte mushkil). These conditions will be more acute in the camps, as there is more dust and loose soil where trees have been cut down and the flimsy shelters lack insulation.

Other health issues that may arise are the common cold (soddi), cough (haashi) and severely dry skin (samra-fada). These terms are similar in Chittagonian, therefore there should be no difficulty in comprehending them. However, the term for ‘sore throat’ differs (golar bish in Rohingya and golar dorod in Chittagonian).

To keep warm, Rohingya people traditionally used portable pots called ailleh to carry hot embers or to create a small, controlled fire. However, in the camps, most people just gather around open fires or stoves (oin fuwon). These fires, coupled with the dry season, may be a fire hazard in the camps.