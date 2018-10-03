What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #12 (03 October 2018) [EN/BN]

Finding the right words in the Rohingya language

Clear communication with the Rohingya community is one of the most challenging aspects of the current response. It requires us to understand how their language is evolving, how different languages have influenced it, and how distinct dialects are emerging. Importantly, we must acknowledge linguistic variations within the community, and use appropriate vocabulary in all communications.

In this response we often talk about the ‘Rohingya refugees’ as if they are a homogeneous group of people. Yet they come from different parts of Rakhine and they have different levels of literacy and access to education. Language is another key area of difference, with discrete Rohingya dialects emerging.

There have been many flows back and forth along the porous Bangladesh-Myanmar border over the last 50 years. In the early 1990s, about 250,000 Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh from northern Myanmar to escape a military crackdown. Some of those people returned to Myanmar, but many remained in Bangladesh. The community that stayed behind is usually referred to as the ‘registered Rohingya’, even though some of them are not officially ‘registered’ as refugees by UNHCR and the government of Bangladesh.

In 2017, another 700,000 Rohingya people crossed the border fleeing a fresh wave of violence. They are often referred to as the ‘new Rohingya’. Now over half of the world’s Rohingya speakers live in camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

More than 30 years of geographic separation has influenced the language that the two groups of refugees use, resulting in diverging dialects of the original Rohingya language. Language is like a sponge: it absorbs from its surroundings. So while the ‘registered Rohingyas’ were soaking up Bangla and Chittagonian terms into their vocabulary, other Rohingya people were borrowing from standard Burmese and Rakhine. When the ‘new Rohingya’ joined the registered community in the camps, the linguistic differences became clear. So did the need to consider those differences when communicating with the community.

‘Registered Rohingya’ now use many Bangla words

In the past three decades, various government and non-government institutions exposed the ‘registered Rohingya’ community to standard Bangla. Those that went to Bangladeshi schools learned how to read and write in standard Bangla. Rohingya men learned Bangla in their interactions beyond the camp, through trade or employment for example.

The ‘registered Rohingya’ community uses many Bangla words associated with health. For example, they use betha, the Bangla word for ‘pain’, rather than the Rohingya word bish. Most ‘registered Rohingya’ people use the Bangla oshudh for ‘medicine’, instead of dabai. The Rohingya language does not have a distinct word for ‘treatment’, so the ‘registered Rohingya’ people adopted the Bangla word chikitsha.

The newer arrivals in the camps are not so familiar with those Bangla terms, and might not immediately understand them.