What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #11 (19 September 2018) [EN/BN]

Rohingya community feedback – Bhashanchar and education

There are many concerns amongst the Rohingya community regarding relocation to Bhashanchar. Community members are afraid that there won’t be any facilities and services for them and there are also concerns about flooding, wild animals and bandits. Moreover, the feedback reflects that some Rohingya people perceive relocation plans to the island as a strategy to get rid of them. They emphasise that they came to Bangladesh because they had no other choice to save their lives for some community members, relocating to Bhashanchar will put their lives at risks again.

Bhashanchar

We heard that the Government of Bangladesh will relocate Rohingya refugees from the camps to Bashanchar, which is an island formed in the sea. There are no humans; it gets flooded once a year.

People fear living there, that’s why Bangladeshi people do not live there. Although they [the Government of Bangladesh] want to relocate the Rohingya people there, we don’t want to go there. […] Because Rohingya people came to Bangladesh from Burma to save their lives; their lives are in danger in Bhashanchar that’s why people are really scared.” - Man, 47, Camp 1W

We have heard a rumour that the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR together are sending the Rohingya refugees to Bashanchar. We have heard it from a mahji. It has been one month since we heard it from the mahji. We don’t agree to go to Bhashanchar. What is the reason? We heard that there are different types of animals in Bhashanchar and also there are bandits. […] We heard that Bhashanchar is formed not so long ago; there is a possibility that this island could sink soon. In addition, this island is not suitable for humans to live.” - Man, 55, Camp 4

There are many concerns amongst the Rohingya community regarding relocation to Bhashanchar. Community members are afraid that there won’t be any facilities and services for them and there are also concerns about flooding, wild animals and bandits. Moreover, the feedback reflects that some Rohingya people perceive relocation plans to the island as a strategy to get rid of them. They emphasise that they came to Bangladesh because they had no other choice to save their lives for some community members, relocating to Bhashanchar will put their lives at risks again.

Education

In our block, people discuss that our children who are 15 years old who already finished studying grade 7, 8, 9, and 10 cannot study here any more.

We are really worried about it. Some of these children are getting addicted to drugs and they do not obey their parents. Their lives are being ruined. We are very upset about it. So, we want to request that NGOs set up schools for these children and hire some good teachers from the Government [of Bangladesh] to teach these kids; then their lives might be better. We are very worried about it [their children’s education]. [At the moment] they take our little children to school, but they just let them play there. When they return home from school and we ask what they learn in school, they cannot say anything; they only sing. That’s why we are really worried that their lives might not get better.” - Man, 28, Camp 4

There is no school in our area. The one that we have does not teach the children very well. That’s why when we ask our children to go to school, they cry and don’t want to go. […] If we get to see our children go to school and learn, it will make us very happy.” - Man, 25, Camp 1E

Education has been a key issue in community feedback over the last few months. While previous feedback regarding education tended to include requests for an increased number of schools, recently some Rohingya community members have instead raised concerns regarding the quality and relevance of schools. There have been concerns that children learn how to gamble in schools, which may come from games that include dice. Moreover, there are an increasing number of requests to set up schools for adolescent students. The community sometimes associates the limited education opportunities for adolescents with a concerning lack of opportunities for young people in general in the camp.

Early marriage: A complex story, more than just age…

Recent qualitative research carried out by BBC Media Action reveals that people are aware that the legal age of marriage for girls is 18 years. However they consider it to be too late to marry off a girl. To them, the ideal age of marriage for a girl is between 13 and 16 years. They believe that a girl should be married off within two to three years of her first menstruation. Early marriage to Rohingya people means marrying off a girl within a few months of her menstruation.

After starting menstruation a girl is considered to be ‘zowan’ or ‘doñr’, which means ready for marriage. But marrying off a girl right away is thought to be risky as they feel the girl lacks the maturity and knowledge to handle life as a married woman. Instead, they prefer to spend the next two to three years giving the girl two types of training – one within the house and the other religious.

The domestic training includes lessons about how to manage household chores, how to be a wife and how to satisfy the in-laws’ family. The religious training includes lessons on rules and norms, such as how to bathe after having intercourse, the duties of a wife and a husband’s rights. Without this training, people fear that a girl may not perform properly in front of her in-laws and not satisfy her husband, which could cause physical and mental torture or separation in the future. Rohingya people are generally unaware of the health risks of early marriage.

Back in Myanmar, marrying girls off before the legal age of 18 people was tricky. The system required them to show that the groom and wife were both over 18 and get permission from the Ukatta, (local leader) and the Gañti, the local offices of the government. However, Rohingya people would often find ways to marry off their daughters early. They used to bribe the Lauka, the officer at the local offices of the government, who would then increase the age of the girl on the family card and register to 18 years, so that she appeared eligible for marriage. The wholeprocess was very expensive and hazardous. The bribes ranged from 700,000 Kyat ($400) to 1,500,000 Kyat ($1000). But to the Rohingya people, the perceived benefits of marrying off a girl early outweighed these challenges.

Early marriage is considered to be on the rise (see here and here) in the camps of Bangladesh as it is much easier to marry off a girl here. Rohingya people say that there is no effective legal barrier and no binding minimum age. They only need to sign a piece of paper (White paper/Myanmar stamp paper/ Bangladesh stamp paper) and follow some rituals in front of some witnesses, the Moulovi (religious leader) and the mahji.

There are other perceived benefits of arranging early marriage – even within two to three years of menstruation. Firstly, many Rohingya people feel this is favourable from a religious perspective - the earlier you marry off your daughter the better.

Secondly, younger brides attract a smaller dowry to be given to the groom. Thirdly, most people think that as a girl gets older her beauty starts to fade away and getting a groom becomes more difficult. Many Rohingya families also fear that, if a girl is not married, she could become involved with other love relationships outside of an arranged marriage that could be detrimental to the family’s reputation.

The financial benefit of early marriage is particularly relevant in camps. A girl leaving to get married frees space in a small makeshift house and leaves fewer mouths to feed with the available relief. Families of the girls also feel that the safety and future stability of a girl is better ensured if she is married.