What Matters? Humanitarian Feedback Bulletin #10 (5 September 2018) [EN/BN]

Menstruation challenges for girls: cultural stigma and shortage of products

When Rohingya girls have their first menstruation1 while living in the camps, they are told to follow the strict rules their community follows in Myanmar - they are forbidden from going outside during their first period, unless they need to use the latrine. When they do go outside, they must keep their eyes down, use an umbrella and carry something made of iron. They follow all these rules to avoid possession by Jinn2 (Jinor Asor) or being affected by the evil eye from Jinn.

Additionally, their family generally requires them to avoid eating certain foods at that time, including salt, garlic, onion, mango, eggplant and certain fish like shrimp.

After coming to Bangladesh, some women report being given sanitary pads and reusable cloths by NGOs. However, they say that these products are no longer being provided. Some women are therefore using the old cloths they got from NGOs while others are using cloths made from old clothes. Many women say that the lack of sanitary products is making it difficult for them to move around, and is resulting in skin diseases, particularly if cloths are not washed and dried properly.

"When we use the old cloths, we suffer from skin diseases.” - Female, age 18, camp 1W

As many women find secrecy and privacy important during menstruation, women say that they must wash and dry the cloths somewhere people normally wouldn’t go. Women believe it is a sin if men see the cloths. Where such places are not available, women are disposing of products in latrines or burying them, so that they cannot be seen. Disposal of period products in latrines could be one reason why toilets are being clogged up in the camps.

Knowledge about the health care support available during menstruation is not high among Rohingya women. During menstruation, when women have back pain or abdominal pain, some of them report going to NGO hospitals to get painkillers, though some of them perceive menstruation as natural process and don’t think that going to the doctor is necessary. Some women report drinking pani pora3 brought from a Moulovi4 if they have pain, even if they can afford to go to a doctor.

Women say that they usually don’t discuss menstruation with their husbands, unless they need pain medication Girls report never discussing menstruation with their fathers. Consequently, men don’t know what kind of problems women are facing and what their specific needs are in the camps. They perceive menstruation as a female issue and believe that women should hide that they are having their period, as it is seen as a matter of shame.

"It is a female issue, men don’t need to do anything to help women.” - Male, age 50, camp 7

Men’s ignorance about this issue and the pervading cultural stigma associated with open discussion about menstruation appears to therefore be a barrier to women in Rohingya society obtaining effective health care during menstruation.