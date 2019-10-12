What do the Rohingya eat in the refugee camps of Bangladesh?

Achieving Zero Hunger is about addressing hunger and nourishing people. Enough and proper food is however not available for everyone worldwide. Take for example the Rohingya who had to flee Myanmar. In the refugee camps in Bangladesh ICCO provides food assistance to the Rohingya refugees. An insight in their meal.

ICCO provides food assistance to Rohingya for more than 13,000 households in the refugee camps. We do this by providing fresh food items through vouchers, so that people can decide themselves what they need and want to buy. Besides, we distribute micro gardening kits combined with training, so that people can also produce their own food on a small scale.

A research amongst the Rohingya shows which food items are collected the most – from what is available.

The most collected food items are, in the following ranking: eggs, onion, dry red chilli, potato, salt, dried fish, garlic, turmeric powder, sugar, green chilli, eggplant, gram, pumpkin, chilli powder.

ICCO and the Rohingya response

It has been two years since the outbreak of the Rohingya crisis. ICCO immediately responded to the unprecedented influx of the Rohingya in August 2017 and has opened up offices in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf to support both Rohingya and the host community. To date, we have provided assistance in the areas of Food Security, Livelihoods, WASH and Psychosocial Support. The food assistance project has been carried out together with Gana Unnayan Kendra with the support of World Renew and Canadian Food Grain Bank.