WFP welcomes support from the Kingdom of Netherlands to support refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar

DHAKA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes an additional contribution of Euro €3.9 million from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to support the organization’s work for the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

“We are grateful for the continuous support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Bangladesh Representative and Country Director. “Thanks to this generous contribution, we will be able to sustain our response to meet the increasing needs of the refugees as well as the host communities. Some 130,000 people will now have access to fresh food items and many vulnerable women will be empowered.”

This contribution will help camp residents access fish and fresh vegetables through the construction of 20 new fish ponds, and vertical vegetable gardens. Another 4,000 women from the host communities will get skills training and incentives to help them become self-sufficient. At present 20,000 women from the host communities are supported by WFP’s livelihood programme.

“Our contribution will also focus on boosting and establishing market linkages between produce from the host community farmers and requirements of the refugees,” said Harry Verweij, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh. “While we support the refugees with humanitarian assistance, we also want to empower vulnerable population in the host communities. Women are empowered with skills training so that they can improve their economic situation for themselves and their families” he further added.

###

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world feeding people caught in conflict and disasters and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @ @wfp_media @wfp_asiapacific @wfpgovts