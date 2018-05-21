WFP welcomes Kuwait Red Crescent Society contribution for operations in Bangladesh [EN/AR]

KUWAIT CITY – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$1 million contribution from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society that will be used to provide food assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

Thanks to the contribution, WFP will be able to carry out food distributions for some 14,000 people for three months. In addition, 8,500 of the most vulnerable people – such as children under five and pregnant and nursing mothers – will receive six months of nutrition assistance.

“This is the second partnership with WFP for food assistance to Rohingya refugees,” said Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, President of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society. “We are pleased to partner with WFP and hope to work together on other projects in the future.”

This is the second contribution from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society received by WFP for Rohingya refugees in less than a year and brings the total amount provided to US$1.5 million. Earlier this year, a delegation from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society visited WFP projects in the Cox’s Bazar area and witnessed the dire conditions in the camps.

“We appreciate the growing partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society,” said Abdallah Alwardat, WFP Director in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region. “The timing of this new contribution for Rohingya refugees, at the start of Ramadan, is of great importance.”

Each month, WFP reaches over 850,000 people with food assistance in the Cox’s Bazar area.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_AsiaPacific @WFPGovts

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Colin Kampschoer, WFP/Dubai, Mob. +97254724971

Omar Alessa, WFP/Kuwait, Mob. +96569996601

David Peterson, WFP/Bangladesh, Mob. +8801701202924