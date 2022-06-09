WFP-VAM Market Monitor, Cox’s Bazar, May 2022

Key highlights

The conflict in Ukraine is aggravating a year of catastrophic hunger, wherein pandemics, climatic shocks, and spiralling food and fuel prices are putting vulnerable populations at risk, creating a band of instability that wraps around the globe including Bangladesh.

In May 2022, global food prices1 dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month, marking the second consecutive monthly decline, though still 22.8 percent above its value in the corresponding month last year. All food indices still remain very close to the record high hit in March 2022.

Instability in the global market has already begun to spill over into Bangladesh markets, with the trade deficit reaching a historic high, the national currency volatile against the US dollar, inflation escalating, and remittance inflows deteriorating.

In mid-May, a severe flash flood hit the Sylhet region, one of the key rice hubs of the country, damaging 17,760 hectares2 of Boro season paddy along with summer vegetables. The flood's consequences could be a major impediment to normalizing the inflated price of the national staple.

In Cox’s Bazar district retail markets, most of the essential commodities exhibit an upward trajectory of price trends in May 2022.

Month-on-month base prices of soybean oil, egg, onion, salt, lentils, garlic, red chilli, and beef went up, while rice, sugar, and broiler chicken prices remained unchanged or slightly declined.