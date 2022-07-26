WFP-VAM Market Monitor, Cox’s Bazar, June 2022

Key highlights

A global food crisis fuelled by conflict, climate shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic is growing because of the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine driving rising prices of food, fuel and fertilizer, putting vulnerable populations at risk, creating a band of instability that wraps around the globe, including Bangladesh.

In June 2022, global food prices1 dropped 2.3 percent month-on-month, marking the third consecutive monthly decline, although still 29.0 points (23.1 percent) above its value in the corresponding month last year. All food indices remain very close to the record high hit in March 2022.

The annual inflation rate in Bangladesh shot up to 7.4 percent in May of 2022 from 6.3 percent in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since May of 2014, underpinned by soaring prices of food (8.3 percent in May vs 6.2 percent in April).

Wheat is the main imported cereal2 and imports cover 80 percent of the country’s wheat requirements. The increase in the price of wheat was due to international price increases, high transportation costs, and a slowdown in imports from Ukraine, Russia, and India with its continued ban on wheat exports.

In Cox’s Bazar district retail markets, most essential commodities exhibit an upward trajectory of price trends in June 2022. Month-on-month base prices of rice, eggs, onion, salt, lentils, red chilli, and beef went up, while soybean oil and potato prices remained unchanged or slightly declined. The recent price decline of soybean oil is attributed to the decline of international market price driven by temporarily reduced demand in China amid prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns (the top edible oil consumer).