WFP-VAM Market Monitor, Cox’s Bazar, March 2022

Key highlights

▪ The Ukraine crisis, which started on 24 February 2022, not only has major implications for global food security, with both Ukraine and Russia being key players in global food markets and Russia’s role in global energy markets, the conflict also risks increasing food insecurity in the world’s current hunger hotspots, such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen, and Egypt.

▪ Although the immediate impact of the conflict in Ukraine on Bangladesh markets is still minimal in March 2022, if the conflict continues, volatility in international markets is likely to trickle down to domestic markets, with implications for access to food for the most vulnerable.

▪ Mixed retail price trends were observed across the Cox’s Bazar district markets, with most essential commodities exerting an upward trend. Prices of rice, vegetable oil, salt, potatoes, garlic, and LPG increased, while onion, broiler chicken, eggs, tomatoes, and soybean oil prices declined or remained stable.

▪ The cost of a typical food basket in March 2022 (1,124 BDT) remained considerably higher than the previous month (1,101 BDT,

February 2022) and the pre-Covid-19 level (839 BDT, February 2020) challenging the purchasing power of a household in Cox’s Bazar District.

▪ The current market characteristics may be threatened by the unstable prices of key commodities plausibly driven by multiple factors like the month of Ramadan, hoarding and price gouging, ongoing lean period, higher transportation costs, and international price hikes.