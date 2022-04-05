WFP-VAM Market Monitor, Cox’s Bazar, February 2022

Key highlights

• Whilst the nation is still struggling with the economic recovery from the disruptions of two years long covid pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and the accompanying sanctions on Russia have complex ripple effects across the markets in Bangladesh starting from the end of February.

• The cost of a typical food basket in February 2022 (1,101 BDT) remained considerably higher than the previous month (1064 BDT, January 2022) and the pre-Covid-19 level (839 BDT, February 2020) challenging the purchasing power of a household in Cox’s Bazar District.

• Mixed retail price trends were observed across the Cox’s Bazar district markets with most essential commodities exerting an upward trend. Prices of rice, red lentils, soybean oil, chickpea, egg increased while garlic, broiler chicken, salt and potato prices declined or remained stable.

• The current market characteristics may be threatened by the unstable prices of key commodities plausibly driven by multiple factors like the upcoming month of Ramadan, hoarding and price gauging, ongoing lean period, higher transportation cost and international price hikes.

Anticipated impact of Ukraine crisis on Bangladesh Markets1:

The unfolding crisis in Ukraine has started to rattle the global commodity markets and put global food security in jeopardy. While the situation remains highly fluid and dependent on the length and severity of the conflict, the consequences might influence Bangladesh’s economy in two broad categories- i) supply and price shock in the global market, ii) direct trade and investment relations with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Bangladesh imports 10.7 percent of its total imported food commodities from Russia and 4.5 percent from Ukraine2 . Russia and Ukraine are major sources of wheat, maize, soybean, sunflower oil, pulses, fertilizer and some industrial materials and machinery for the global market and the Bangladesh market is heavily dependent on the import of these commodities, especially wheat. Bangladesh imports around 6 million tonnes3 of wheat annually, making it one of the world’s biggest grain importers. Bangladesh is heavily dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat imports, however, in recent years wheat imports from India also become a major source of supply. On the other hand, Bangladesh's export to Russia was USD 665.31 million, primarily in Ready Made Garments (RMG), in 2020-21. Sanctions against Russian banks cutting them off from the SWIFT payment system created challenges for Bangladeshi exporters. Recessionary trends in Europe and the US could dampen demand for RMG exports increasing unemployment rates. The refugee inflow will likely create a labour surplus in the European labour market. This in turn might impact the demand for Bangladeshi migrant labourers in Europe and subsequently the volume of remittances to Bangladesh from Europe. As the fuel prices are set by the Government of Bangladesh and due to recent revision in oil prices in November 2021, the global fuel price hike might not be seen in real-time in the Bangladesh market. However, a high degree of correlation between global oil prices and Bangladesh’s consumer price index (CPI) can be seen (Figure 1).