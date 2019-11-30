WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (October 2019)

More than two years into the multi-faceted humanitarian response, WFP continues to provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to the most vulnerable population and support with common services to more than 1 million host and refugee population. WFP has significantly contributed to enhancing social cohesion by supporting the most socio-economically vulnerable host population through livelihoods, capacity strengthening and emergency preparedness related activities.

More choices and enhanced access to a nutrition-rich diet:

53 percent of the refugee population (443,000 individuals) are receiving food assistance at the electronic voucher outlets. Beneficiaries are given a fixed amount loaded on to their assistance cards, which allows them to choose from more than 20 food items. By mid-2020, WFP aims to have the entire refugee population under the e-voucher modality to ensure more access to a protein-rich diet, facilitating a real-time shopping experience with dignity and respect.

Recently, WFP has launched the farmers’ market which aims at integrating fresh produce from small-holder farmers and micro-retailers into the supply chain, allowing refugees to access fresh fruits and vegetables from the farmers directly. This would also promote social cohesion and intercommunal relations.

WFP launched third phase of the portable skills training programme to enhance resiliency of the most vulnerable refugee population:

WFP aims at providing portable skills training to the most vulnerable refugees, especially women, at-risk youth and persons with disabilities, to ensure capacity building and enhance sustainability of its interventions. After the successful completion of the first two phases of the training,

WFP has started the third phase which will target 25,000 vulnerable refugees (over the next year).

In the first two phases, 14,000 women were engaged in 10 different types of trainings including embroidery, tailoring, aquaculture, etc. One of the key activities was aqua-culture where participants engaged in fish harvesting, for a period of six months. More than 80 kgs of fish was produced which benefited more than 100 vulnerable households (indirectly more than 500 individuals).