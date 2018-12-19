19 Dec 2018

WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (November 2018)

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
Situation Overview

More than 900,000 Rohingya Refugees now live in Cox’s Bazar, one of the poorest districts in Bangladesh. The densely populated camps and limited infrastructure create several risks and challenges for the continued delivery of humanitarian assistance.

WFP continues to provide life-saving assistance to the refugees, and essential support to vulnerable members of the host community, who also face challenges, with increasing food and firewood prices, and harder competition for resources.

Preparation and mitigation measures are ongoing to address risks from adverse weather conditions. A monthly revolving stock is being pre-positioned for rapid response.

Over 870,000 Rohingya refugees rely on WFP to receive food assistance through in-kind distributions and e-vouchers. To address the malnutrition risk in the camps and host community, WFP also runs a nutrition programme for children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

WFP urgently needs USD 40.6 million for the next 6 months, to continue its emergency response.

