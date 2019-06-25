WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (May 2019)

2019: WFP ROHINGYA REFUGEE RESPONSE

Almost a year and a half into the Rohingya refugee response, WFP continues to assist approximately one million host and refugee population. Over 88 percent of the refugees still rely on external aid and assistance, as revealed in the recent Refugee influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA II).

WFP provides integrated food assistance to 883,000 refugees every month. Our in-kind modality supports 480,000 individuals (54 percent of total refugees assisted by WFP) with three food items — rice, lentils and oil — across 19 food sites. Since the onset of the influx, WFP has increased its e-voucher assistance from 34,000 refugees in 2014 to 403,000 individuals in May 2019. This is facilitated by 10 e-voucher outlets operational in the camps.

In the camps, WFP operates nutrition activities that target children under the age of five (170,000) as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women (25,000). As recorded in 2018, the malnutrition rates have decreased by 2.2 percent in the registered refugee camps (Nayapara RC) and by 8.3 percent in the makeshift settlements since 2017. WFP seeks to assist 300,000 refugees across 52 nutrition sites by the end of 2019.

WFP also implements a malnutrition treatment programme in the host community areas.

Every month, 11,000 people (6,000 children and 5,000 women) receive nutritious supplementary products, specially made for pregnant women and children under the age of five. In addition, community -centred training sessions are being provided on issues such as nutrition, hygiene and eating habits. Community monitoring indicate improvements in individuals’ nutritional status and food security levels.

In the host community, WFP leverages its livelihoods programme to assist women and adolescents. Over 20,000 of the community’s most vulnerable women are provided with skills training which helps them to built and run their own businesses, with support received by WFP (i.e. one-off cash).