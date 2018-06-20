WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (May 2018)

KEY ISSUES

WFP is doing everything possible to ensure Rohingya refugee families do not go hungry. Monthly food distributions provide rice, lentils and vegetable oil. To improve access to a diverse and nutritious diet, the e -voucher programme is being scaled up. E-vouchers allow people to buy a greater variety of food of their choice, including fresh vegetables, spices, dried fish, eggs, pulses and rice. Nutrition assistance is being scaled up to increase coverage and thus access to emergency nutrition support. For prevention and treatment of undernutrition, Supercereal —a nutritious Wheat Soya blend is distributed to pregnant and nursing women and children under age five.

However without additional funding, WFP will not be able to provide life -saving food assistance to more than 850,000 Rohingya refugees. WFP urgently needs USD 141 million to continue assistance for Rohingya refugees and ensure the progress made so far with the host community does not suffer due to increased emergency needs.

During the monsoons, heavy rains, floods and landslides could result in displacement, endanger refugees’ access to life -saving food assistance and even loss of life. Maintaining access to the camps is a priority for continuing assistance. WFP is co -leading the engineering response, ensuring urgently needed roadworks, building bridges and culverts