WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (January 2019)

2019: A YEAR IN TRANSITION

In August 2017, a sudden influx of large numbers of Rohingya refugees, called for an immediate large-scale humanitarian response of a life-saving nature by WFP.

WFP provided with unconditional in-kind food assistance, an emergency nutrition programme and situated itself as a key common service provider.

From the outset, WFP’s aim was to expand the use of its SCOPE beneficiary and transfer management system to register all existing and new arrivals, facilitating a more structured distribution system.

This ensured a transition to e-voucher modality for food assistance redeemable in dedicated e-voucher outlets with a wide range of food items, including fresh produce, allowing beneficiaries to choose when to shop and what to buy.

Until February 2019, over 50 percent of the beneficiaries have received the assistance cards (powered by SCOPE).

Pre-crisis targeted school feeding, livelihood and disaster risk reduction programmes continue to be enhanced to include most vulnerable amongst the refugee as well the host community.

This year, the focus is on strategic and gradual transition to incorporate long-term and effective programmatic interventions which could support with building capacities and enhancing resiliency of the population.

For instance, stress is given on incorporating better livelihood programmes, such as the self-reliance for refugee project, complemented with a swift and effective transition from in-kind to e-voucher modality for food assistance.