26 Feb 2019

WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (January 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (4.12 MB)

2019: A YEAR IN TRANSITION

In August 2017, a sudden influx of large numbers of Rohingya refugees, called for an immediate large-scale humanitarian response of a life-saving nature by WFP.

WFP provided with unconditional in-kind food assistance, an emergency nutrition programme and situated itself as a key common service provider.

From the outset, WFP’s aim was to expand the use of its SCOPE beneficiary and transfer management system to register all existing and new arrivals, facilitating a more structured distribution system.

This ensured a transition to e-voucher modality for food assistance redeemable in dedicated e-voucher outlets with a wide range of food items, including fresh produce, allowing beneficiaries to choose when to shop and what to buy.

Until February 2019, over 50 percent of the beneficiaries have received the assistance cards (powered by SCOPE).

Pre-crisis targeted school feeding, livelihood and disaster risk reduction programmes continue to be enhanced to include most vulnerable amongst the refugee as well the host community.

This year, the focus is on strategic and gradual transition to incorporate long-term and effective programmatic interventions which could support with building capacities and enhancing resiliency of the population.

For instance, stress is given on incorporating better livelihood programmes, such as the self-reliance for refugee project, complemented with a swift and effective transition from in-kind to e-voucher modality for food assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.