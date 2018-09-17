WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (August 2018)

WFP supports Rohingya refugees with life -saving food assistance through in-kind distributions, e-vouchers, malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes along with essential support to vulnerable members of the host community.

WFP and partners are also enhancing self reliance skills among the refugee women and adolescent girls through life skills and vocational trainings.

Durable solutions are needed for the refugees. The densely populated camps, limited infrastructure and the monsoons create several challenges for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Firewood remains a crucial need for the refugee population and host community. WFP and partners have started distributing cooking stoves and gas to address the challenges of limited cooking fuel. Heavy monsoon showers, floods and localized landslides have added to the hardships faced by the refugees and hampered regular humanitarian assistance due to limited access in the camps. WFP is providing life saving assistance through rapid response mechanisms to respond to the needs of monsoon affected families.

WFP and partners, IOM and UNHCR, through the Site Maintenance and Engineering Project are working to mitigate the risks of flooding and landslides, rehabilitating infrastructure, strengthening roads, stabilizing slopes and building bridges to maintain access.

WFP is critically underfunded and needs USD 20 million every month to continue assistance for Rohingya refugees and ensure the progress made so far with the host community does not suffer due to increased emergency needs.