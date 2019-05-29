WFP Rohingya Refugee Response | Monthly Snapshot (April 2019)

2019: INNOVATION IN HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

In the immediate circumstances of the Rohingya refugee crisis, WFP responded with urgent life -saving food and nutrition assistance as well as provided essential common services. Presently, close to 880,000 refugees are assisted by WFP.

This year, WFP focuses on more sustainable and adaptable initiatives to increase resilience and strengthen capacities of the affected population. This is reflected in the ongoing transition of refugees from in -kind to e-voucher assistance. Presently, 450,000 refugees (50 percent of the total caseload) are targeted with e - vouchers and by the end of the year it will cover majority of the refugee population. To ensure smooth flow of information and instil more transparency and accountability in the processes of data management, WFP uses the SCOPE system. Every household receives a Assistance card, based on the biometric information stored on SCOPE, also used for distribution of multiple assistance commodities, currently in usage for food items, hygiene soaps (by UNICEF) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (through SAFE) distribution. 98 percent of the refugees now have the card.

WFP plans to bring in more innovative solutions to improve the existing modalities for humanitarian assistance. Initial scoping phase is ongoing to screen the viability of introducing Blockchain, primarily for the e -voucher assistance. As observed across similar settings, Blockchain situates itself as a common platform, accessible to multiple humanitarian actors, with no one having complete ownership.

Besides, WFP has an active Rapid Response Plan, which is put in place on several operational contexts — including a natural disaster. Recently, 170 households, affected by heavy rain received high energy biscuits, as part of the response plan.