WFP provides innovative assistance to flood-affected people in North Western Bangladesh

DHAKA – The World Food Programme (WFP) is working together with the Government of Bangladesh to assist more than 275,000 people affected by flooding in the north-west of the country, activating for the first time an innovative forecast-based financing project.

“Home to more than 700 rivers, Bangladesh is increasingly seeing the impact of climate change. Erratic monsoon and downpours are causing severe floods,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh. “WFP is using a combination of cash and food to urgently meet the basic needs of more than a quarter million people whose homes and agricultural lands have been inundated.”

To mitigate the impact of the severe flooding, the Government of Bangladesh and WFP have activated their forecast-based financing project for the first time. This innovative approach uses weather forecasts to trigger early actions, such as cash transfers, that can help reduce the impact of natural disasters in conjunction with existing disaster relief interventions.

Around 5,000 households (25,000 people) received US$53 through mobile money transfers in Kurigram district as part of the project. Cash was distributed to the most vulnerable, including families headed by disabled people, the elderly and single women. The assistance helped people pay for basic needs such as food and other urgently needed goods and services.

WFP is supporting more than 250,000 people in three north western districts with fortified biscuits that will sustain them for three days as an immediate response to the floods. The biscuits are often used in emergencies as they are nutritious, easy to transport and do not need cooking.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief reports that 2.3 million people have been affected in 20 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts.

WFP is closely monitoring the floods in coordination with the Government and we stand ready to assist further, should the situation deteriorate.

Links: Download video material here

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @ @wfp_media @wfp_asiapacific @wfpgovts

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Seetashma Thapa, WFP/Dhaka, Mob. +88 01713012386

Maherin Ahmed, WFP/Dhaka, Mob. +88 01755642160

Jane Howard, WFP/Rome, Tel. +39 06 6513 2321, Mob. +39 346 7600521

Herve Verhoosel, WFP/Geneva, Mob. +41 798428057

Steve Taravella, WFP/New York, Tel. +1-646-556-6909, Mob. +1-202-770-5993