WFP Peace Measure: Conflict Sensitivity & Social Cohesion Measurement - World Food Programme Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh (June 2021)

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• The assessment measured WFP’s contribution to social cohesion and performance on conflict sensitivity.

Across the Rohingya camps and host communities, WFP resilience building activities (Livelihoods, Disaster Risk Reduction, Self-Reliance) have had positive contributions on relationships within the host and Rohingya, trust levels and attitudes within and between host and Rohingya communities.

• Social cohesion levels within the host and Rohingya community is higher compared to between the host and Rohingya, hence emphasis on improving a sense of peaceful coexistence between the host and Rohingya refugee communities.

• Vertical social cohesion (trust between host and Rohingya refugee and authorities) is higher on the refugee side compared to the host community.

• Lack of income is identified as a key risk across both the host and refugee communities, with strong associations of conflicts within and between the households.

• Duration of activities and a focus on improving direct interaction among programme participants could have a positive impact on social bonding (intra-community relation) and bridging (inter-community relation).

• Mainstreaming of social cohesion and conflict risk mapping is critical to improving effectiveness of humanitarian-development programming and ensuring durability of the operation.

• Longer term resilience-building activities contribute positively towards populations’ ability to minimize the exposure to key risks. Emphasis to be placed on improving the sustainability of the positive changes introduced in the attitudes, behaviour and levels of engagement.

2. BACKGROUND

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) executed a pilot to assess the contribution of WFP to peace. It is a part of the WFP’s global effort to grasp the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, which includes conflict sensitivity and social cohesion mainstreaming across WFP programmes. This was executed in collaboration with PRO-P (Peace and Conflict team) in WFP HQ.

As part of the emergency operation in Cox’s Bazar, WFP has operationalized an integrated response whereby the most vulnerable population, numbering 857,937 Rohingya refugees as of February 2021, are assisted with life-saving food and nutrition assistance. Alongside this, WFP continues to support in-need populations in the host community, totalling 92,171 Bangladeshis as of February 2021, with tailored livelihoods assistance, nutrition and supplementary food assistance programmes.