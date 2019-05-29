WFP Cox's Bazaar Special brief

August 2017, witnessed an unprecedented exodus of over 745,000 Rohingyas to Bangladesh. After rigorous journeying for days together, hundreds and thousands of refugees crossed the borders to seek refuge in what has turned to be the largest refugee settlement in the world.

Sooner, WFP stepped up with emergency food and nutrition assistance and ensured shared services tailored to address basic needs of the incoming refugees.

As the Rohingya refugee response continues, the humanitarian-development nexus is the cornerstone for targeted interventions going forward. This involves instituting sustainable and adaptable systems, to respond adequately and timely to the specific needs of the refugees and host population alike. In 2019, WFP is shifting to more long-term solutions as part its emergency response, to positively impact communities most affected by the crisis.