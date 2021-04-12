WFP in Cox’s Bazar Situation Report #3: Fires in the Rohingya refugee camps (12 April 2021)

IMPACT

• 48,300 people lost their shelters, belongings, and food

• 92,000 people impacted

WFP RESPONSE

• 15,200 households received high energy biscuits

• Up to 63,000 people supported with two cooked meals totalling 1.3 million meals since the fire 20 days ago

• 2,000 children and 200 pregnant and nursing mothers supported with nutrition services

• 630 host community members supported

Context

• A massive fire broke out in the Kutupalong mega camp on 22 March 2021 affecting camps 8W, 8E and 9.

• According to findings from the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) Rapid Joint Needs Assessment conducted immediately following the fire, 48,300 people were directly affected, losing their shelters, belongings and food and 92,000 people impacted.

• The fire damaged almost all infrastructure across the three camps. Essential facilities destroyed included six health facilities, two nutrition facilities, one General Food Distribution (GFD) point, three self-reliance training centres and 149 learning centers. Latrines, water points, women friendly spaces and child friendly spaces were also affected.

• Shelter was identified as the first priority across all camps, closely followed by food, water and kitchen sets.

Needs

• WFP has identified needs totalling US$ 3.7 million to replenish stocks, set up kitchens, distribute cooked meals, cover transportation costs for the Logistics Sector and WFP SCOPECARDs printing.