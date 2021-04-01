WFP in Cox’s Bazar Situation Report #2: Fires in the Rohingya refugee camps (31 March 2021)

IMPACT

• 48,300 people lost their shelters, belongings, and food

• 92,000 people impacted

WFP RESPONSE

• 15,000 households supported with rapid food assistance

• 847,000 cooked meals delivered to up to 63,000 people

• 2,000 children and 200 pregnant and nursing mothers supported with nutrition services

• 630 host community members supported

Context

• A massive fire broke out in the Kutupalong mega camp on 22 March 2021. The fire started in camp 8W and later spread through camps 8E and 9. The fire subsided in the early hours of 23 March. At least three other smaller and unrelated fires in non-affected camps were reported since then.

• According to findings from the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) Rapid Joint Needs Assessment conducted immediately following the fire, 48,300 people were directly affected losing their shelters, belongings and food and 92,000 people impacted.

• The fire damaged almost all infrastructures across the three camps. Essential facilities destroyed included six health facilities, two nutrition facilities, one General Food Distribution (GFD) point and 149 learning centers. Latrines, water points, women friendly spaces and child friendly spaces were also affected.

• Shelter was identified as the first priority across all camps, closely followed by food, water and kitchen sets.

Needs

• WFP has identified needs totalling USD 3.7 million to replenish stocks, set up kitchens, distribute cooked meals, cover transportation costs for the Logistics Sector and WFP SCOPECARDs printing.