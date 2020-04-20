WFP in Cox’s Bazar - Perception Analysis || WFP food assistance || COVID-19 response - Edition 1 (9 April 2020)

As COVID-19 races across countries and continents, affecting over 1.2 million people globally, states across the world are scrambling to deal with what has become the most wide-spread pandemic outbreak since the 1918 Spanish flu. The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar due to its overwhelming population density remain highly vulnerable, with overstretched common resources and critical facilities. WFP continues unabated with emergency life-saving food and nutrition assistance and providing common logistics and emergency telecommunications support, ensuring thereby 100 percent of the refugee population can safely and continuously access critical food assistance.

In a first of its kind initiative, WFP conducted a series of targeted semi-structured interviews to gauge the perception of the different stakeholders at the ground level on the food assistance modalities and COVID-19 related precautionary measures undertaken. Thereby, WFP prioritises the importance of adopting a bottom-up approach when undertaking effective amendments to the programme (adaptive programming).

Governement Actions: As per the directive by the Government of Bangladesh (Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission in Cox’s Bazar) only life-saving assistance will continue in the camps. Bangladesh is under a nation-wide lockdown since 24 March which will continue until 25 April. This is to contain the spread of the virus through enforcing social distancing and minimum preventive measures.

WFP Response: Temporary amendments to food assistance outlets in the camps

Only one person from each Rohingya household will be allowed to go to the food assistance sites to get food for the entire month.

Entitled refugees through the e-voucher modality will receive a fixed food basket for the month, which is preassessed to adequately meet the daily nutritional needs of the population.

Every person entering any food assistance site, including refugees and staff, must wash their hands and maintain a minimum 1 metre distance at all times.

Temperature check for every person entering any food assistance site, including refugees and all staff. Enhanced communication-withcommunities channels established.

Perception Overview: Covid-19 awareness and safety measures around food access and consumption