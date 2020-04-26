WFP in Cox’s Bazar: Local Community Situation Report #2

In Numbers

Total Population of Cox’s Bazar: 2.65 million 300,000 individuals in the local community assisted by WFP

Highlights

WFP to launch hot meal distribution in Teknaf: As part of WFP School feeding programme, hot meal distribution will take place in 68 primary schools in Teknaf for 25,000 students. Selected 328 cooks (among which 98 percent are women) from the host community were trained by Bangladesh Institute of Research and Training on applied nutrition and food safety.

The hot meal initiative will feed into the national hot school meal policy which is planned to reach schools across 18 subdistricts of Bangladesh.

WFP plans to expand its nutrition activities in three additional sub-districts in Cox’s Bazar: Through 2020, WFP will emphasize on increasing the scope of its nutrition services in the host community.

The Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2020 was launched in March 2020, requesting a total of USD 877 million for the humanitarian community to respond to the needs of approximately 855,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and over 444,000 vulnerable local community members in Cox's Bazar.

The 2020 JRP places greater emphasis on the food security status and livelihoods for the most vulnerable population in the local community.