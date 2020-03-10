WFP in Cox’s Bazar | Information Booklet, Overview of Programmes, Cross-Cutting Issues and Common Services (February 2020)

Context: Where are we?

Over hundreds and thousands of Rohingyas have arrived in Bangladesh, following violent incidents in 1978, 1991 – 1992, and again in 2016. The largest and most rapid Rohingya refugee influx was triggered in August 2017. In a matter of weeks, over 745,000 fled Myanmar – including more than 400,000 children – bringing the current camp population to more than 855,000. Compounding matters further, Cox’s Bazar is situated in the southern ‘cyclone belt’ of Bangladesh, remaining extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including cyclones and floods, which has had negative impacts on the refugee population and host community’s food security and livelihoods status. The 2017 influx has considerably increased pressure on the already scarce resources in Cox’s Bazar district, one of the poorest and most vulnerable districts in Bangladesh. Undernutrition and food insecurity are at crisis levels, with poverty well above the national average.

WFP Response

Since the start of the crisis, WFP has rapidly responded to the immediate needs and necessities of the population with integrated food and nutrition assistance to over 855,000 refugees, alongside facilitating essential shared services (logistics and emergency telecommunications). Currently, WFP assists the refugees with blanket assistance which is complemented with life-skills training, disaster mitigation activities and common engineering services. Alongside, over 300,000 host population is supported with a range of diverse services including livelihoods, integrated nutrition and risk mitigation. As the Rohingya crisis continues, WFP will continue to emphasize on the humanitarian-development nexus taking into consideration the critical needs of the host community.