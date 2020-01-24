WFP in Cox’s Bazar: Host Community Situation Report #1 | December 2019 [EN/BN]

In Numbers

Total Population of Cox’s Bazar: 2,650,000

335,900 people in need of support

262,400 people receive WFP assistance

Highlights

WFP Livelihood participants from the host community participate in the farmers’ market. Currently, four farmers are directly selling their produce in the farmers’ market and plans are to engage 15 farmers through January. This platform will also open for host community farmers who are engaged in activities through as part of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) activities.

WFP submitted its appeal for the 2020 Joint Response Plan (JRP 2020), requesting USD$ 241 million (20 billion BDT) as part of the ongoing humanitariandevelopment response targeting 158,000 host community members and 840,000 refugees. The JRP 2020 is a one-year project document covering the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar, focusing on the well-being of host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.

Launch of reforestation activities in the host communities: WFP, in collaboration with the Department of Forestry and FAO, has started reforestation activities across 1,240 hectares in Ramu, Teknaf, Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar Sadar sub-districts.