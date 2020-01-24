24 Jan 2020

WFP in Cox’s Bazar: Host Community Situation Report #1 | December 2019 [EN/BN]

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (719.9 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (651.78 KB)Bangla version - Other version

In Numbers

Total Population of Cox’s Bazar: 2,650,000

335,900 people in need of support

262,400 people receive WFP assistance

Highlights

WFP Livelihood participants from the host community participate in the farmers’ market. Currently, four farmers are directly selling their produce in the farmers’ market and plans are to engage 15 farmers through January. This platform will also open for host community farmers who are engaged in activities through as part of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) activities.

WFP submitted its appeal for the 2020 Joint Response Plan (JRP 2020), requesting USD$ 241 million (20 billion BDT) as part of the ongoing humanitariandevelopment response targeting 158,000 host community members and 840,000 refugees. The JRP 2020 is a one-year project document covering the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar, focusing on the well-being of host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.

Launch of reforestation activities in the host communities: WFP, in collaboration with the Department of Forestry and FAO, has started reforestation activities across 1,240 hectares in Ramu, Teknaf, Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar Sadar sub-districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.