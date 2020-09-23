WFP Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Host Community Brief (September 2020) [EN/BN]

Highlights

Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the already vulnerable host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Due to a series of national and regional lockdowns, income opportunities have been significantly lost, impacting households’ purchasing power and threatening food security. In response, WFP is providing food and cash assistance to over half of a mil-lion people through Special Support for the Host Community (SSHC) in all 8 sub-districts, including food assistance to people in isolation and quarantine facilities. Adaptations have been made to Nutrition, School Feeding and Livelihoods programmes to continue delivering essential services while protecting the safety of beneficiaries and staff. In the meantime, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) work on cyclone shelters continued while observing social distancing in preparation for the cyclone season.