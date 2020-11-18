WFP Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Host Community Brief (October 2020)

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the already vulnerable host communities in Cox’s Bazar, particularly income opportunities and households’ purchasing power which impacted food security.

In response, WFP provided cash and in-kind assistance to over half of a million people through Special Support for the Host Community (SSHC) in all eight subdistricts of Cox’s Bazar. WFP also provided food assistance to people in isolation and quarantine facilities. SSHC was extended through November to ensure that the most vulnerable households will receive appropriate entitlements.

Following the easing of lockdown measures, WFP resumed livelihoods activities in July 2020 and is supporting 28,850 women. Moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment services for children under 5 and pregnant and breastfeeding women are continuing at 123 community clinics.

Disaster Risk Reduction works are also ongoing with the focus on improving access to rehabilitated cyclone shelters. As schools in the host communities are yet to re-open, WFP continues to provide High Energy Biscuits (HEB) to children through door-to-door distributions