WFP Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Host Community Brief (March 2021)

Overview

WFP supports Bangladeshi host communities through long-term interventions, including nutrition assistance at community clinics, school feeding, livelihoods programmes specifically targeting vulnerable women and disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities.

While WFP provides nutrition treatment services for malnourished women and children, school feeding and capacity strengthening support for local governments throughout the Cox’s Bazar District, livelihoods and DRR activities have previously focused on the sub-districts immediately surrounding the Rohingya refugee camps. However, in 2021 WFP is expanding the livelihoods and DRR programmes to reach communities in the most disaster prone areas of Moheshkhali, Pekua and Kutubdia. WFP is also focusing on improving market linkages between the Rohingya refugee camps and host community small-scale farmers, petty traders, aggregators and retailers through setting up aggregation centers and providing business skills training for livelihoods programme participants.