WFP Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Host Community Brief (January 2021)

Highlights

In 2020, WFP continued to support Bangladeshi host communities through long-term interventions, including nutrition assistance at community clinics, school feeding, livelihoods programmes specifically targeting vulnerable women and disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities.

In response to COVID-19, WFP provided cash and in-kind food assistance to over half a million people through Special Support for the Host Community (SSHC) in all eight sub-districts between April and November 2020. WFP continued nutrition services for malnourished women and children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while livelihoods, DRR and school feeding activities were adapted in response to COVID-19.

WFP continues to expand coverage of nutrition services in Cox's Bazar and started scaling up DRR activities and livelihoods support to other sub-districts beyond Ukhiya and Teknaf.