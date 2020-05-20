WFP- COVID-19 - Support to the Host Community

Cox’s Bazar is one of the most vulnerable and disaster-prone districts of Bangladesh. The COVID-19 crisis has further heightened the complexities in the impoverished and underdeveloped areas.

Approximately 30 percent of the population are considered to be extremely vulnerable with serious needs owing to malnutrition and deplorable food security status.* Much like the rest of the world, COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh are on the rise. While it is essential to comply with the nationwide restrictions to prevent the transmission of the disease, the restrictions have also made it difficult for daily wage labourers to meet critical needs. This is compounded by the monsoon and cyclone seasons which can exacerbate the already overstretched basic resource situation.

In 2018 alone, more than 25,000 refugees and host community members were severely impacted due to heavy monsoons.

In the rapidly evolving situation demanding critical humanitarian services, WFP has stepped up with its multifaceted response to support the most vulnerable population.

While many of the non-essential programmes and services have been suspended, WFP has rapidly made critical adaptions to the most critical programmes to continue assisting the extremely vulnerable population.