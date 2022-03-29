WFP Bangladesh Situation Report #59 (February 2022)

In Numbers

892,000 Rohingya refugees assisted

356,240 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

Increased international prices are expected to have a direct impact on retail commodities and WFP’s negotiations for Long Term Agreements.

Media reports indicated that 1,654 Rohingya were transported from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char on 16 February. As of 28 February, UNHCR indicated 20,160 people were living on the island.

WFP resumed skills training in the camps, discontinued since 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. 10,510 women were trained in homestead gardening and 198 women were trained in vocational skills training.

The two-year government resilience-building project funded by the World Bank was successfully completed by the end of February. The fifth Refugee Influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA5) found that 95 percent of all refugees are moderately or highly vulnerable, (96 percent in 2020). In the host community, overall vulnerability increased, with 52 percent of the population being moderately or highly vulnerable.

Situation Update

• On 25 February, there was a fire in Camp 7 which damaged some shops and a hospital. Rohingya in the camp claimed that 30 makeshift houses and 15 shops were destroyed in the fire.

• As the transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline, the government withdrew health restrictions on 22 February.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 22,296 COVID-19 cases in the Cox’s Bazar host community and 5,693 cases in the Rohingya camps since pandemic tracking began. By 17 February, two-thirds of the population of Bhasan Char had been vaccinated against COVID-19.