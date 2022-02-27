WFP Bangladesh Situation Report #58 (January 2022)

In Numbers

891,000 Rohingya refugees assisted

256,000 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

Following the 9 January fire in Camp 16, WFP supported 2,380 individuals, delivering fortified biscuits and 71,800 hot meals in laminated paper boxes to reduce waste. WFP replenished the stocks of specialized nutritious foods for all 417 nutrition programme beneficiaries who lost them.

WFP has not yet implemented its own programmes for the refugees on Bhasan Char, but dispatched nutrition commodities for distribution by NGOs to 4,710 pregnant and lactating women (PLW), and children aged 6-59 months given their urgent needs.

In Cox’s Bazaar WFP beneficiaries produced 108,000 kg of winter vegetables for their own consumption from homestead gardens. The harvest came from crops that self-reliance programme participants planted in September 2021.

The user satisfaction rate on Logistics Sector services stood at 95 percent.

Situation Update

• On 2 January a fire in Camp 20 Extension damaged an IOM Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Isolation and Treatment Centre (SARI ITC) and several shelters. Another larger fire in Camp 16 on 9 January damaged or destroyed over 400 shelters, 188 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities and two learning centres, affecting over 400 refugee and 30 host community households.

• Media reported that 705 refugees were relocated to Bhasan Char on 5 January. As of 31 January, UNHCR indicated almost 17,600 people were living on the island.

• After reopening for four months, schools across Bangladesh and learning centres for refugee children in Cox’s Bazar were closed from 21 January due to increased COVID-19 cases across the country.

• In line with new COVID-19 prevention measures, humanitarian agencies were required to reduce their footprint in the camps by half, as of 25 January, and gatherings across Bangladesh were restricted to 50 people or less.

• A second round of COVID-19 vaccinations took place in the refugee camps and by 31 January, 100,610 of the targeted population had received their second shot of the vaccines.