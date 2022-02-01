WFP Bangladesh Situation Report #57 (December 2021)

In Numbers

888,000 Rohingya refugees assisted 289,000 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

WFP is preparing for operations on Bhasan Char including IT services, cargo transport and a small office in Chittagong.

These depend on protection measures, freedom of movement and funding for the operation.

WFP has not formally started programmes for the Bhasan Char population, however WFP dispatched nutrition commodities through existing NGOs on the island to 4,370 pregnant and nursing women, and children 6-59 months of age given their urgent needs.

Construction of mobile firefighting units began at WFP's Balukhali hub as part of SMEP's joint fire response project launched in September 2021 with technical partner, Helvetas/MOAS.

Two new aggregation centres were opened in Ukhiya and Teknaf to connect small-scale Bangladeshi producers with local markets.

Situation Update

• From 17-18 December, the Government of Bangladesh relocated 555 refugees (149 households) to Bhasan Char. On 23 December, a small group of refugees were facilitated to leave Bhasan Char to visit family in the Cox’s Bazar camps; they were transported via Navy ship and bus, similar to the first visit in late November.

• In the camps, a second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations targeting Rohingya aged 18 to 55 years old was completed, and by 29 December, 79 percent of the target population had received their first dose.

• Authorities relocated the last households out of Camp 23 (Shamlapur) as part of the camp’s gradual closure which began in January 2021. WFP closed its facilities and will continue to support relocated refugees in their newly-assigned camps.

• The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar visited Bangladesh from 13-19 December. He stressed the need for security, access to education, health care and livelihood opportunities for the Rohingya, as well as voluntariness and freedom of movement with respect to Bhasan Char.