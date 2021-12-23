Bangladesh + 1 more
WFP Bangladesh Situation Report #56 (November 2021)
Attachments
In Numbers
884,000 Rohingya refugees assisted
186,400 Bangladeshis supported in the host community
Highlights
Live fish and chicken were added to the Fresh Food Corner (FFC) in Camp 21 (Chakmarkul); All 19 of WFP’s FFCs now offer the popular, protein-rich items enhancing refugees’ dietary diversity and nutritional status.
Self-Reliance beneficiaries harvested 15 kg of mushrooms being cultivated since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in August 2021 and distributed the yield among 50 Rohingya households.
In collaboration with FAO, WFP provided small-scale agricultural inputs to 5,920 refugees affected by the massive March 2021 fire.
ETS expanded its data connectivity network to a logistics hub in Teknaf for Humanity & Inclusion. In the host community, a new self-help group for livelihoods participants with disabilities was formed, bringing the total number of such groups to four.
Situation Update
The Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner continued relocating households from Camp 23 (Shamlapur) as part of the site’s planned phase-out. As of 30 November, only 536 households (2,289 people) remained, according to UNHCR figures.
Hazards in the camps impacted 54 people, including 45 people (ten households) affected by seven fire incidents.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 17,708 positive COVID-19 cases in the host community and 3,276 in the Rohingya camps from April 2020 to 30 November 2021 cumulatively