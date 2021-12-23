WFP Bangladesh Situation Report #56 (November 2021)

In Numbers

884,000 Rohingya refugees assisted

186,400 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

Live fish and chicken were added to the Fresh Food Corner (FFC) in Camp 21 (Chakmarkul); All 19 of WFP’s FFCs now offer the popular, protein-rich items enhancing refugees’ dietary diversity and nutritional status.

Self-Reliance beneficiaries harvested 15 kg of mushrooms being cultivated since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in August 2021 and distributed the yield among 50 Rohingya households.

In collaboration with FAO, WFP provided small-scale agricultural inputs to 5,920 refugees affected by the massive March 2021 fire.

ETS expanded its data connectivity network to a logistics hub in Teknaf for Humanity & Inclusion. In the host community, a new self-help group for livelihoods participants with disabilities was formed, bringing the total number of such groups to four.

Situation Update