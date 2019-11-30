WFP Bangladesh:| Situation Report #31 (October 2019)

In Numbers

911,556 Rohingya refugees in camps

1,245,000 people in need 837,910 people assisted in October through a combination of:

in-kind (394,955 individuals)

e-voucher(442,955 individuals)

Highlights - To observe 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, WFP in Cox’s Bazar launched a series of events to raise awareness and initiate action, involving beneficiaries and staff. Gender equality is key to ensuring food and nutrition security, hence raising awareness on any form of violence associated to gender identities is considered critical to meeting the sustainable development goals.

WFP worked to improve the sustainability and environmental impact of interventions, by replacing plastic shopping bags with paper bags at the e-voucher outlets.

In collaboration with cooperating partners, WFP started a display centre where weekly training sessions will be organized on handicrafts and other essential life-skills.

Situation Update

• Cyclone Bulbul: In early November, severe cyclonic storm Bulbul hit northern Bangladesh.

The coastal areas (Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong port) received heavy rainfall prior to landfall. WFP supported the affected 100 families with immediate relief (high energy biscuits and hot meals) as part its rapid response assistance.

• As per media reports, 122 Rohingya refugees were rescued from a sinking boat, as they fled to Malaysia. Through 2019, more than 500 Rohingya refugees have been subjected to illegal trafficking on the promise of a better life and work.

• Displacements in Rakhine State: Over the last few weeks, 851 people in Kyaukme and Namhsan townships of Shan state were displaced by armed clashes between the Myanmar military and the ethnic armed group Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), according to the Department of Disaster Management of Myanmar.