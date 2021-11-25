WFP Bangladesh | Rohingya Refugee Response Situation Report #55 - October 2021

In Numbers

882,000 Rohingya refugees assisted

214,340 Bangladeshis supported in the host community

Highlights

On 9 October, the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the humanitarian response on Bhasan Char.

With this common protection and policy framework in place, UN agencies began planning how to provide services for the Rohingya population living on the island.

WFP began self-reliance trainings on sanitary pad and burka production, previously on hold due to COVID-19.

Products made by WFP beneficiaries in the host communities began to be sold in the Camp 5 Women's Market supported by UN Women.

Together with the Food Security Sector and FAO, WFP marked World Food Day with an event featuring livelihoods programme partners, beneficiaries and their handicraft products.

WFP completed its last distribution of COVID-19 cash assistance to vulnerable Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar.